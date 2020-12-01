ANGOLA - Edward L. Mahnesmith, age 80, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020, at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center, Angola, Indiana.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1940 in Garrett, Indiana Lavon "Pete" and Hilda (Richmond) Mahnesmith.

Ed graduated from Garrett High School. He graduated from Manchester College, and received a Masters in Education From St. Francis.

Ed married Anne Anthony on March 1, 1963 in Garrett, Indiana.

He was a teacher and coach at Angola Middle and High School. Outside of sports, he had a love for his children's activities, and his grandchildren's. Ed could be found working with antique furniture and wood working. He was a long time fan of Notre Dame athletics. Ed and Ann enjoyed older cars and visiting car shows with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Anne Mahnesmith of Angola; three daughters, Monica (Lance) Lagemann of LaGrange, Mandy Mahnesmith of Angola and Missy (Larry) Williams of Bloomington; a daughter-in-law, Chris (Pat) Scheurich of Rensselaer; 7 grandchildren, Anthony, Mackenzie, Alyssa, Amelia, Nicholas, Joey (Jenna) and Sarah; 2 great-grandchildren, Wyatt; and Wade, a sister-in-law, Connie Mahnesmith of Auburn and a nephew, Kyle Mahnesmith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Kent Edward Mahnesmith, and a brother, Joe "Buck" Mahnesmith.

Private Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.

Memorial donations in Ed's memory may be directed to the Angola High School Athletic Department, 350 South John McBride Avenue, Angola, Indiana 46703.

Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.