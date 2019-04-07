Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Ladner Baptist Church
Ladner, British Columbia, IN
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cosperville Baptist Church
Wawaka, IN
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Cosperville Baptist Church
Wawaka, IN
DELTA, British Columbia - Edward E. Mawhorter, a native of Wawaka, Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 9, 2019, in Ladner, British Columbia.

He was born March 22, 1930, son of T.J. and Agnes Mawhorter at Wawaka, Indiana. He married Mary Gene North on July 23, 1950, at Cosperville Baptist Church. He left the farm and farming in 1954 as he felt God calling him to the ministry. Edward was a graduate of Wawaka High School, Cedarville University and Grand Rapids Baptist Seminary.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; their four children and spouses, Michael (Kathy) Mawhorter, Ladner, British Columbia, Duane (Ramona) Mawhorter, Brandon, Mississippi, Carol (Jim) Griffiths, Owosso, Michigan, and Roger (Lori) Mawhorter, Potterville, Michigan; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; his sister, Sarah Early, Sun City, Arizona; several in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.

Ed pastored churches in Owosso, Michigan, as well as in Toronto and Amherstburg, Ontario. He also served for five years in the home office of the Fellowship of Evangelical Baptist Churches in Canada, and as visitation pastor in Harrow, Ontario. After retirement, Ed and Mary spent two years in Japan working at the Christian Academy of Japan.

He lived a life of quiet integrity and faithful service, and maintained his sense of humor right to the end. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed. He often said that the first thing he wanted to do when he got to heaven was kneel before Jesus. He got to do that with a clear mind and healthy body, so we rejoice for him in our sadness.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Cosperville Baptist Church in Wawaka, with visitation at 10 a.m.

The first memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 9, at 11 a.m., at Ladner Baptist Church in Ladner, British Columbia.

Donations can be made to Alzheimer Society or a .

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 7, 2019
