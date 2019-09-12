KPCNews Obituaries
ALBION - Edward Henry Moorhouse, 80, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

He was born July 9, 1939, in Galesburg, Illinois, to John and Mildred (Cook) Moorhouse. After graduating from Jefferson High School in 1957, he married his true love and soulmate, Becky (Keister) Moorhouse, on Sept. 25, 1959.

Ed has been a lifetime member of the Albion community.

He became a Standard Oil/Amoco jobber early in his young adult life. He was an active businessman and public leader, who enjoyed educating and helping those around him.

Over the course of several years, he actively served as Albion's fire chief, as well as president of the Town Council.

Soon after retiring as a jobber in 1989, he focused his attention on building 7th Street Mobile Home Park on the east side of Albion.

Ed was a loving husband and father to three children.

He leaves behind his two daughters, LeAnn Gray and Paula Rush; and son, Edward "Buzzy" (Tammy) Moorhouse.

Also surviving are his nine grandchildren, Zane Gray, Abby Liebing, Kirby Gray, Jeffery Rush, Haylea Polak, Brit Moorhouse, Mitchell Rush, Whitney Gray and Natalie Smolek; 12 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, John and Joe Moorhouse, of Albion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Anita Peters and Katherine Merriman.

Please join us in celebrating his life at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation opening at 10:30 a.m.

Pastor Bo Smith from Seekers, of Auburn, will officiate.

Visitation is also from 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Contributions in Ed's memory may be directed to the Albion Fire Department or Albion American Legion.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 12, 2019
