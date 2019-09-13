|
AUBURN - Edward Allen Morgan went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
He was born on March 18, 1956, in Fairmont, West Virginia, a son of John Morgan, who survives in Fort Wayne and Clara Jo Morgan (deceased).
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debbie Morgan, of Auburn.
Also surviving are his son, Joe Morgan, of Omaha, Nebraska; and daughter, Megan Morgan, of Auburn, Indiana; his brothers, Mike (Linda) Morgan, of Huntsville, Alabama, and Bruce (Donna) Morgan, of Meadville, Pennsylvania; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Joey.
Edward was a graduate of Bridgeport High School and Fairmont State College.
He was an engineer by trade and worked for various companies throughout several states including: Masters Engineering, Union Carbide, Viskase, Spartanburg Steel, Mascotech, US Steel, and Guardian Glass. He was a great provider for his family and enjoyed solving problems in his jobs.
He was an active member of Lakewood Park Ministries and was honored to serve as a deacon. He loved his church and loved the Lord.
He enjoyed watching football (Steelers and WVU), landscaping, and working in his yard.
He was a good son, brother, father, and husband. He loved his family.
He loved to tell stories and will be remembered for the way he might embellish a story. He had a servant heart for others and brought joy to so many who knew him. He found friends everywhere he went, and gave of himself tirelessly. His immense life and laugh were out-sized only by his heart.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Lakewood Park Ministries, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn, with Pastor James Pettit officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be directed to Lakewood Park Ministries - Deacon Fund.
