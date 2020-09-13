FORT WAYNE - Edward L. Neufer, 86, of Fort Wayne passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, due to Covid-19.

Born on Jan. 29, 1934, in Topeka, Indiana, he was a son of the late Lulu Mabel Plank and Luther Earl Neufer.

Ed was raised on a small farm and attended Topeka High School where he was student council president, senior class president, and captain of the basketball team.

He chose Purdue University to complete his B.S. in Agriculture Economics. He joined the Purdue Military Band and between his sophomore and junior year, enlisted in the United States Army as part of the GI bill to finish his college degree. He served in the Army from 1955 to 1957 in the 3rd Division Band.

After his service, he resumed his college education at Purdue and moved into the Pi Kappa Alpha house, where he served as rush chairman and president. Ed joined Colonial Mortgage Company in South Bend, Ind., in 1965.

He married Barbara McIntyre in 1966 (divorced 1989). Shortly thereafter, Ed moved to Fort Wayne to assume the post of vice president in charge of residential loans. Ed served 12 years with Colonial Mortgage, ultimately achieving the position of senior vice president.

In 1976, he purchased Safety Equipment & Supply Company, an industrial wholesale distributor of safety equipment. In 1978, he purchased B&L Safety, which soon became Fire Systems, Inc. Ed was heavily involved with both companies until 2003, when he decided to pursue a new path. He joined ReMax and went on to a successful career as a Realtor.

Ed was extremely active in his community, participating on numerous boards dedicated to supporting local businesses around Fort Wayne. He was past president of the Fort Wayne Business Forum and was a recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash Award. Additionally, he was involved with the Masonic Lodge, Mizpah Shriners, and First Presbyterian Church.

However, his passion for Purdue topped all, including redesigning Purdue Pete's hard hat in 1982. He also served as past president of the Purdue Alumni Association and helped raise charitable contributions for multiple Purdue foundations. Ed attended every Purdue function he could, loved spending time at the Pi Kappa Alpha house, and rarely missed a home basketball or football game.

Survivors include his daughters, Patricia A. (Mitchell) Kline of Louisville, Ky., Elizabeth J. (Breck) Weeter Daniel of Dallas, Texas; sister, Harriet J. Ulmer of Fort Wayne; and five grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Joan; brother, John Neufer; and son, John Edward Neufer.

Ed was laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Due to the pandemic, the graveside services were held privately, but will be available for everyone to view, and share together online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com. Friends and family can view the graveside service, a video tribute to Ed's life, or share a memory with the family.

Memorial donations may be given in Ed's honor to the Purdue Alumni Association, Pi Kappa Alpha Purdue University Beta Phi Foundation, or Turnstone. Boiler Up!