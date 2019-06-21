ROME CITY - Edwin L. Hill, 79, of Rome City and formerly of Wolcottville, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 2:22 p.m., at Kendallville Manor HealthCare in Kendallville.

He was born Jan. 19, 1940, in Kendallville, to Ralph D. and Dorothy A. (Sackett) Hill.

He retired from the U.S. Navy and later from Tite-Lok in Topeka.

Surviving are two daughters, Christina Martin, of Florida, and Tammy (Tom) Edwards, of Mentone; three sons, Michael Hill, of Florida, Eddie Hill Jr., of Florida, and Glenn Hill; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Maxine J. Bloomfield, of Rome City; and a brother, Robert L. (Joyce) Hill, of Howe

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Myron Hill and Douglas Hill.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 24, 2019, at 5 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Phil Lucas of Ashley Love-Divine Baptist Church in Ashley officiating.

Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville, at a later date.

Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard.

Calling is Monday, June 24, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Kathy J. Young

Young Family Funeral Homes, Inc.