KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Jones


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Jones Obituary

AUBURN - Edwin Paul Jones, age 80, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Auburn Village Rehabilitation.

Edwin was born on March 20, 1940, in Auburn, to Alvin L. Jones Sr., and Berniece (Pfund) Jones.

Edwin worked at G.E. - Fort Wayne, Indiana, for 44 years as a tool and die maker, retiring in 1999. He was a member of the union at G.E. and was a volunteer plant fireman.

He and his wife previously owned the Station House Restaurant in Garrett.

He married Sharon K. Arterburn on June 8, 1983, in Garrett, Indiana.

Edwin is survived by his wife, Sharon K. Jones, of Auburn; son, Chad and Becky Arterburn, of Auburn; daughters, Brenda and Douglas Targgart, of Wolcottville, and Angela Jones, of Monroeville; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin L. and Berniece Jones Sr.; brothers, Alvin Jones Jr., and Dale Jones; and sisters, Mary Lallow and Frieda Smigelski.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, there will be a private family gathering, followed by a private graveside service and burial at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn.

Officiating will be the Rev. David Mix of First Baptist Church, Garrett.

Memorials are to the .

There will be a celebration of life service held at a later date for friends and family.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -