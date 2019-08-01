KPCNews Obituaries
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
Resources
Edwin Mynhier


1925 - 2019
Edwin Mynhier Obituary

KIMMELL - Edwin "Lefty" Mynhier Jr., 94, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away at 4:55 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.

He was born on March 31, 1925, in Yale, Kentucky, to Edwin and Stella (Hunt) Mynhier Sr.

On April 8, 1944, he married Mary "Eileen" Gangwer. She preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 2018, after more than 74 years of marriage.

He is survived by his children, Karen (Fred) Green, of Cromwell, and Gary (Sharon) Mynhier, of Niles, Michigan; a brother, Charles (Inez) Mynhier, of Brimfield; nine grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Ricky Mynhier, Vicky Mudd, and Bradly Kiser; a great-grandson, Ethan (Shawna) Kiser; and four siblings, Lloyd P. Mynhier, Alva Mynhier, Vivian Shull, and Odas Clay Mynhier.

Lefty served his country honorably in the United States Army during WWII, and one of his most memorable moments was serving as a driver to President Truman.

He was quite the outdoorsman and enjoyed many outdoor activities with his wife, Eileen. They loved to go fishing, mushroom hunting, and pan for gold.

They literally lived at various campgrounds throughout the years. During winter months, they kept their camper packed so at the drop of a hat, they could travel to the Mississippi River, or campgrounds in Louisiana and Kentucky.

They spent other moments square dancing and making memories with their entire family.

Lefty retired from Kimmell Elevator after more than 45 years of faithful service, and was also a past member of Kimmell United Methodist Church and Kimmell Conservation Club.

A funeral service in Lefty's honor will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home. Pastor John Lutton will officiate.

Burial will take place at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, where military rites will be rendered.

Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m., Monday Aug. 5, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Freedom Riders of Indiana.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 1, 2019
