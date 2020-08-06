1/1
Eileen Davenport
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AVILLA - Eileen "Mike" Davenport, 100, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at St. Anne Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on June 22, 1920, in Avilla, to Francis and Mayme (Schlotter) Ley.

She was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla and belonged to the Rosary Society.

Mike was a homemaker and also worked St. James Restaurant in Avilla for more than 30 years.

On May 2, 1942, at St. Mary's, she married William P. Davenport. He preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2002.

Survivors include sons, Bill (Nancy) Davenport, of Fort Wayne and Francis Davenport, of Avilla; daughters, Pat (Garry) Delagrange, of Woodburn and Ramona (Don) Plymole, of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are grandchildren, Billy (Christine) Davenport, Lindsey (Greg) Solon, Danielle (Jason) Schultz, Ryan (Alicia) Davenport, Chris (Ann) DeLagrange, Kathy Delagrange and Sean Cramsie; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Ellert, of Avilla.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Francis Ley, Jerome Ley, Martha Ross, Pearl Rhoades, Mary Jane Stoner and Madonna Brandenburg.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla.

Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Avilla.

Memorials are to Masses at St. Mary's.

To leave an online condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Homes - Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
(260) 897-3411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Homes - Avilla Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved