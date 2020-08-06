AVILLA - Eileen "Mike" Davenport, 100, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at St. Anne Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on June 22, 1920, in Avilla, to Francis and Mayme (Schlotter) Ley.

She was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla and belonged to the Rosary Society.

Mike was a homemaker and also worked St. James Restaurant in Avilla for more than 30 years.

On May 2, 1942, at St. Mary's, she married William P. Davenport. He preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2002.

Survivors include sons, Bill (Nancy) Davenport, of Fort Wayne and Francis Davenport, of Avilla; daughters, Pat (Garry) Delagrange, of Woodburn and Ramona (Don) Plymole, of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are grandchildren, Billy (Christine) Davenport, Lindsey (Greg) Solon, Danielle (Jason) Schultz, Ryan (Alicia) Davenport, Chris (Ann) DeLagrange, Kathy Delagrange and Sean Cramsie; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Ellert, of Avilla.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Francis Ley, Jerome Ley, Martha Ross, Pearl Rhoades, Mary Jane Stoner and Madonna Brandenburg.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla.

Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Avilla.

Memorials are to Masses at St. Mary's.

To leave an online condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, is handling arrangements.