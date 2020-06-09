GARRETT - Eileen P. (Meehan) Ludos, 60, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home in Garrett, Indiana.

She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 23, 1960, to Francis M. and Patricia R. (O'Connor) Meehan. Her father has passed away; her mother survives in Fort Wayne.

Eileen worked as an administrative assistant for Sunrise Express and was a transcriptionist at St. Joe Hospital in Fort Wayne and DeKalb Health in Auburn, Indiana.

She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Fort Wayne.

She was a member of American Legion Riders out of Leo Post #409, Ladies Auxiliary of Garrett American Legion Post #178 and was a life member of Ladies Auxiliary of the Garrett VFW Post #1892.

Eileen married Terry W. Ludos on July 23, 1994, in Fort Wayne, and he survives in Garrett. She is also survived by a stepdaughter, Jenie (Carter Hippensteel) Griffin, of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Anna Griffin; four brothers; six sisters, Mary "Katie" (Rex) Herendeen, of Kendallville, J. Bridget Grie,r of Lakeside, California, Colleen R. (Brad) Jacobson, of Fort Wayne, Molly S. (Roberto) Gudiel, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Anne M. (Greg) Molinari, of Severna Park, Maryland, Sarah M. (Gale) Seaton, of Dayton, Ohio, Patrick M. (Belinda) Meehan, of Noblesville, Michael J. (Mary) Meehan, of Fort Wayne, Terrence A. (Laura) Meehan, of Columbia City and Dennis P. Meehan, of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews, she dearly loved.

She was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Timothy J. Meehan; a brother-in-law John Grier; and a nephew, Franklin B. Meehan.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the Mass from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Thursday at the church.

Calling is also on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.