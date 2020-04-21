KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Pontius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Pontius

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Pontius Obituary

CHURUBUSCO - Eileen Pontius, 81, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, the gates of heaven opened and angels ushered her home.

Born of Syrian decent, she was a daughter of Charley and Mary (Nomoura) Younis. Eileen was one of eight children raised in the Christian faith and lived her life for God until the end.

She spent her formative years in Green Center, graduating from Churubusco High School.

Eileen was married to Donald Pontius in Green Center, on Nov.r 22, 1962. Eileen and Donald moved to Churubusco where they raised their daughter Lisa.

He preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 1998.

Eileen blessed the lives of many, she gave much, and loved with her whole heart. She continued to live by the word of God and live to the fullest with family. Although Eileen is gone from this world she lives on through each life she blessed and left many footprints to follow in this world.

Eileen is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Tim) Liggett; her siblings, Isaac Younis, George (Carol) Younis, Sarah Meshberger, Diana Lawson and Barbara Ebert; three grandchildren, Alisha (Jake) Hackett, Travis (Brittney) Liggett and Lindsey Liggett; five great-grandchildren, Brodie, Hunter, Kynlee, Dominic and Vinny.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Wordie Searer; and a brother, Joseph Younis.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 10 a.m.

The service will be live streamed as an event on the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home Facebook page.

Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Green Center United Methodist Church.

Send online notes to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in KPCNews from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -