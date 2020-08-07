1/1
Eileen Word
1921 - 2020
EDGERTON, Ohio - Eileen M. Word, age 99, of Edgerton, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, after a brief illness.

Eileen worked with her husband as a bookkeeper in his contract painting business for 40 years. She was an aide at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton for five years and later as activity director at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home, in Montpelier, Ohio, for 13 years, prior to her retirement.

She was an active member of Emanuel United Methodist Church near Edgerton, where she taught Sunday school, well into her 90s, and was a member of United Methodist Women.

She also was a member of the Riverside Garden Club and Friends of the Edgerton Library, where she volunteered two days a week with the after school program, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was an avid reader and was a member of the Book Club in Edgerton. Eileen enjoyed traveling and touched more than 40 states in her travels. An avid sports fan, her favorite baseball team was the Cubs, and she followed the Colts and Broncos as a Peyton Manning fan. She also followed the Notre Dame and Indiana University college teams. Most of all she loved being with her family and friends and the "get-togethers" for holidays or just dropping by for a visit.

Eileen M. Word was born on Jan. 14, 1921, near Butler, Indiana, in DeKalb County, Indiana, the daughter of Clarence and Rozella (Hug) Camp.

She married Carmon F. Word on Feb. 15, 1941, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2004.

Survivors include one daughter, Ruth Ann (Steve) Johnson, of Edgerton; one grandson, Bradley (Sherrie) Johnson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three granddaughters, Samantha, Alexandra and Hannah; and a brother-in-law, Karl Mavis, of Edgerton. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, special families, and friends, whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Russell Camp; and five sisters, Francis Mason, Marjorie Vondran, Mary Alice Olds, Mabel Osborn and Dorothy Mavis.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull Street, Edgerton, from noon to 1 p.m.

Services celebrating the life of Eileen Word will follow at 1 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home in Edgerton, with Pastor Tom Ketzler officiating.

Private interment will follow at Edon Cemetery, Edon, Ohio.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors to wear masks to prevent spreading of the virus. Anyone showing any symptoms of infection are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Edgerton Public Library or to a charity of the donor's choice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Krill Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Krill Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krill Funeral Service
114 E Hull St
Edgerton, OH 43517
(419) 298-2329
