LAGRANGE - Elaine E. Baczynski, age 87, of LaGrange, IN passed away at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

She was born Feb. 11, 1932, the daughter of Thomas and Evelyn (Barnes) McQueary in Chicago. On July 7, 1951, she married Edward Michael Baczynski. He survives.

Other survivors include seven children, Mark Baczynski, Maralee (David) Welsheimer, Matt (Lisa) Baczynski, Martin (Angel) Baczynski, Myles (Jenny) Baczynski, Marshall (Rachel) Baczynski and Mitchell Baczynski; 23 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Patricia (Tom) Hungate, Geraldine (William) Hambley and Mickey (Susan) McQueary.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Thomas McQueary; and a son, Michael (Angie) Baczynski.

Elaine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved Wednesday yard sales and was deeply passionate about fighting for and saving the lives of the unborn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaGrange. Father J. Steele, CSC, will officiate.

Burial will follow at a later date.

Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements.