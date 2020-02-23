|
FREMONT - Elaine Neysa Graham of Fremont passed on to her eternal home at the age of 78 on February 20, 2020.
Her fight with cancer was less than two months, but she fought with Jesus at her side and let him guide her final days at home with her family.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, John Gary Graham, her son, Roger (Carolyn) Graham of Otsego, Michigan, her daughter Cheryl (Eric) Ruselink of Fort Wayne and her daughter Christina (Jonathan) Cress of Fremont along with eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Elaine was born in the Gilbert homestead on Metz Road, October 24, 1941.
She will join her parents, Donald Warner Gilbert and Lelah May Eyster in heaven after her brothers Stanley and Wendell meet her at the pearly gates.
During her life on earth, she spent most of her time working, singing or spending time with family. Her years on the state line farm included raising cattle, learning to till the soil and teaching Roger, Cheryl, and Christina to burn roadsides. Her favorite things to do were to cut wood and run her skid loader in the barn.
John and Elaine spent their years together owning and leasing trucks, playing cowboy at their ranch in Oklahoma and attending their grandchildren's events. Her love for Macie, Graham, Madelyn, Cameron, Hunter and Gilbert encompassed her love of Christ through sleeping on bunks and singing "I Love You Lord" at Lake James Christian Assembly.
Twelve years ago she joined the Little River Chorus where she got to express her love for music and cultivate friendships that supported her passion for life. Along with her friends that sing, she shared her love for the Lord with her Zion Missionary Church bible study and her church family at Lake Area Christian Church.
Please join the family in celebrating her life and legacy at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, either Thursday night between 5-7 p.m. or at the funeral service Friday at 2 p.m.
A private burial will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Lake James Christian Assembly as a memorial.
Condolences may be expressed online through www.weichtfh.com
Local arrangements are through Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.