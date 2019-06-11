FREMONT - Elaine Carol Kelley, 79, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.

She was born Feb. 2, 1940, to Harold and Violet Christianson, in Muskegon, Michigan.

She attended Muskegon Heights High School and Michigan State University.

She was married to Rich Kelley, of Muskegon, from 1961 to 1985.

Elaine was preceded in death by her brother, Harold (Junior) Christianson; and is survived by her nephew, Greg; aunt, Gladdie, and cousins, Judy and Bob.

She is also survived by her children, Michael Kelley, of Angola, Robert Kelley, of Clear Lake, Benjamin (Kimberly) Kelley, of Angola, and Pattianne (Brad) Whitemoss, of Fort Wayne; her grandchildren, Tim (Kyra) Kelley, Jasmine (Alex) Sterenberg, Camille (Steve) Rogers, Caleb, Garret, Nevada, Keegan, and Riley Kelley; and seven great-grandchildren.

Elaine was devoted to her family, her friends, and her heavenly father Jehovah. She spent her life teaching others about the Bible in her volunteer ministry.

Elaine loved music. She was always whistling or singing a tune. Her joy was to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She loved soaking in the sun on the beach, whether in Michigan, Florida, or any beach she could find. Everyone who knew her has been touched by her positive and joyful outlook.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday June 16, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Fremont Middle School, 811 Renee Drive, Fremont, IN 46737.

Flowers may be sent Saturday, June 17 to 200 W. Spring St., Fremont, IN 46737.