|
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - Elaine Smith passed away in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
She was born on May 30, 1941, in Ottumwa, Iowa.
Elaine graduated from high school in Huntington, Indiana in 1959.
She started her teaching career in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and then moved to Bloomington, Minnesota, to continue teaching third grade.
She then decided to further her education to a Master's Degree in Special Education at the College of St. Thomas in Minneapolis.
She met up with her high school sweetheart, Tom Smith, in Phoenix, Arizona, and the two eloped to Las Vegas. Once married, Tom moved to Bloomington to be with his wife. After Elaine retired, the couple moved to Prescott, Arizona, where Tom passed away in 2015.
After her retirement, Elaine was active in AAUW and supporting the Family Enrichment Center at Yavapai College. She spent a lot of time tutoring children in primary school and taking care of Tom after his heart transplant.
Elaine was very proud of her teaching career and all her friends looked forward to her handmade greeting cards.
A Celebration of Elaine's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., at The Community Room of the Yavapai College Library.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Elaine's name to Mary Alice Moulton Childcare Scholarship at Yavapai College Foundation, 100 E. Sheldon, Prescott, AZ 86301, or online at www.yc.edu/elainesmith.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes, Prescott, Arizona.
Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Elaine's guestbook and share a memory with the family.