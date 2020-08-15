1/1
Eleanor Dilts
1930 - 2020
PLEASANT LAKE - Eleanor J. Dilts, 90, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 5:25 p.m., at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehab in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on June 11, 1930, in Mancelona, Michigan, to Clayton and Hannah (Covert) Larson.

On Dec. 18, 1948, she married Schuyler Dilts. He preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2004.

Mrs. Dilts was a homemaker.

She was a member of Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church.

Surviving are three sons, Dave (Carolyn) Dilts, of Pleasant Lake, Harold (Marie) Dilts, of Pleasant Lake and Bruce (Jane) Dilts, of Hudson; six grandchildren, Kelly (Court) Stoy, Brady (Jamie) Dilts, Jason (Twila) Dilts, Tyson Dilts, Jennifer (Don) Abbott and Nicole Luke; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Larson and Harold Larson.

Private family burial will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Pleasant Lake.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, 1160 W. Main St., Pleasant Lake, IN 46779.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 15, 2020.
