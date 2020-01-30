KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Rigsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Rigsby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Rigsby Obituary

Eleanor Rigsby

CROMWELL - Eleanor Rigsby, 81, previously of Cromwell, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, of multiple medical conditions.

She was a happy homemaker, who enjoyed family time, bowling, gardening, food presentation, cooking and auctions.

She served the Lord through teaching Sunday school at Calvary Lutheran Church and volunteering at West Noble Food Pantry.

She is survived by two sisters, Gloria Paetz and Diana Thackray; one daughter, Dawn Brown; one son, Jacob Rigsby; one grandson, Daniel Stump; one great-grandson, Alexander Stump; and many extended family members.

A private family viewing was held in Traverse City, Michigan, with cremation following.

Memorials may be sent in her honor, to Calvary Lutheran Church in Cromwell, or Peace Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -