AUBURN - Eleanor J. Thomas, 93, of Auburn, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

Eleanor was born Aug. 12, 1925, in Auburn, a daughter of the late Edwin and Mae Trovinger. Eleanor was a 1943 graduate of Auburn High School and a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Eleanor was the former owner of Thomas Real Estate and the first female real estate broker in Auburn.

She is survived by a son, Alan (Rebecca) Thomas of Olney, Illinois; daughter, Carole Baynes of Bloomington; grandson, Edward (Andrea) Thomas; and great-grandsons, Brody and Jett Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Thomas; a brother, Roy Trovinger; and sisters, Isabel Trovinger and Geraldine Trovinger.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. The Rev. Dan Bellinger will be officiating. Visitation will also be Tuesday, May 7, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be n Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to or the Mayo Clinic. To sign the online guest registry, visit piningtonfh.com.