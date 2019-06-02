From the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Eleanor Thomas "loved everything Auburn." The Auburn High School graduate, lifelong resident, businesswoman, politician and community leader passed away May 3 at the age of 93. Her early years were spend raising children, Carole and Alan, with her husband, Gene. "Mom was always impeccably dressed," recalls Carole Baynes. A natural beauty, Eleanor exuded flair as a television model for Schaab's Department store in Auburn in the 1950s and later in the 1980s as a wardrobe consultant for Hudson's Department store, formerly at Glenbrook Mall in Fort Wayne. One of Baynes' favorite photos was sitting near her mother wearing a "Schaab's dress." During those years, Eleanor also looked out into the community to see where she could make a difference, seeking election to various offices such as county recorder in the early 1960s and county treasurer in 1980 on the Democratic ticket. "She did not win either time but never lost her enthusiasm for politics," her daughter said. Eleanor worked for an Auburn real estate office "but felt she could do as well, or better, if she had her own office," according to Baynes. "This required her getting a broker's license, so that's what she decided to do," becoming the first female real estate broker in Auburn. She opened her office in the front room of her stately brick home at 107 N. Van Buren St. and decorated with the same tasteful flair for decor, accented with unique objects of art her husband acquired on his travels as a chief engineer with the Merchant Marines. "I don't remember her having much trouble in the all-male field, because she knew most of the people in business here, and they liked her and had worked with her before," her daughter said. "She enjoyed her real estate business and was instrumental in getting Scott's supermarket in Auburn," Baynes added. Alan Thomas recalled his mother's love for the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. "She talked about it all year long and often worked in different spots in the industrial tent and entered her dog in the pet parade," he recalled. Her love of politics and the county fair teamed up in 1980, when, as a candidate, she marched in the grand finale parade with fellow Democrats. "Senator Birch Bayh was also there, and he asked her to walk in the parade with him. That was pretty exciting!" said Baynes. Eleanor also had a special love of the annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. "She was very proud of this community and lived here her entire life," said Baynes. Eleanor Thomas' many contributions to Auburn and the community made it all the more special place to live.