PETERSBURG - Elizabeth Kittie "Libbie" Dedman passed away on June 2, 2019, at the age of 66.

She was born in northern Indiana on Dec. 11, 1952, to Dr. William F. and Mary Kay Henning.

She attended Auburn High School, and graduated from the consolidated DeKalb High School. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Evansville where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Her Masters in Education was earned from Indiana State University.

She began her career at the Evansville Museum where she became the Planetarium Coordinator.

It was during this time that she met and married Joe Dedman. The young couple moved to St. Louis for a year, then back to Southern Indiana to be near Joe's family and hometown of Winslow.

Libbie taught in all three Pike County elementary schools. She began at Otwell teaching art, then moved to third grade at Winslow for one year. She then moved to Petersburg Elementary where she spent the bulk of her 39-year-teaching career and taught fifth grade and later third grade.

She was awarded the Pike County Elementary Teacher of the year in 2017. She served on the boards of Somebody's Place and the Learn and Grow Childcare Ministry.

Libbie is survived by her husband, Joe; her sons, John W. of Jasper, and Alex, of Petersburg; her brother, William F. Henning II, of Putnam, Connecticut; her sister, Malinda Henning, of Angola, Indiana; and her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Smith, of Evansville, Indiana.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 801 Walnut St., Petersburg, Indiana. Burial will take place in Augusta Cemetery near Augusta, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at the church and also from 10 a.m. until services on Saturday at the church.

Lamb-Basham Memorial Chapel is honored to assist the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Joe & Libbie Dedman Scholarship Fund at Pike County Community Foundation or to Somebody's Place in Petersburg.

Famiy and friends may send messages of comfort to www.lambbasham.com.