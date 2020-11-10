1/1
Elizabeth Marchus
BUTLER - Elizabeth Ann Marchus, 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.

She was born Jan. 30, 1944, in Leeds, North Dakota, to Amund and Ethel (Danielson) Rauk. They preceded her in death.

She married Roger Raymond Marchus in Leeds, North Dakota, in 1963, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 1986.

She had been employed at Sheller Globe and later at Res-Care in Auburn for 12 years. She attended SeaBreeze Ministries in Butler.

She enjoyed volunteering at the Filling Station Youth Center in Butler, helping people, Bible study, animals of many kinds, being at home and her greatest passion was being with her family.

Surviving are two sons, Todd (Laura) Marchus, of St. Joe and Terry Marchus, of Butler; five grandchildren, Benjamin Marchus, of Auburn, Ely Spears, of New York, New York, Jessica Spears, of Auburn, Kyle Spears, of St. Joe and Sydney Marchus, of St. Joe; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Ian and Morgan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Marchus; and one brother, Duane Rauk.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, with Pastor Lathan Snyder of SeaBreeze Ministries officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services, starting at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow the services at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

Per state mandate, masks are required and social distancing will be followed.

Family requests memorials may be given in memory of Elizabeth Ann Marchus to SeaBreeze Ministries, 404 S. Federal St., Butler, or Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., Butler.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H. E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
