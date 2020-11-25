AUBURN - Elizabeth "Jo" Meek, age 82, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.

Mrs. Meek was born in Auburn on Jan. 21, 1938, to Robert and Ethel (McDougle) Calvin.

She married Richard Meek on May 27, 1956, in Newville, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 1989.

She worked as a bus driver and a janitor at both Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe and Eastside High School for more than 30 years, retiring in 1998.

She attended Spencerville United Methodist Church and she was a member of the Eastern Star in Spencerville.

She volunteered in her free time at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum. She was an avid wood carver and enjoyed canvas painting.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Ricki and Dominic Smith, of Duncanville, Texas, Robin Carnahan, of Butler and Lisa and Alan Butler, of Spencerville; son and daughter-in-law, Richard "Dave" and Cheri Meek, of Spencerville; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Rachelle and Richie Farmer, Robert and Kim DeVaux, Kris and Felicia Carnahan, Kara and Chris Woodcock, Cody Butler, Dusty and Alysa Butler, Alex Meek and Abbie Meek; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara Calvin, of Punta Gorda, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Meek; and one grandson, Jesse Meek.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.

Funeral services for the family will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m.

Burial will take place at Scipio Cemetery in Harlan.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

Per Gov. Holcomb's mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

