TOPEKA - Elizabeth A. Miller, 91, of Topeka, died at 7:03 p.m., on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1927, in Topeka, Indiana, to Albert M. and Anna (Miller) Hochstetler.
On Nov. 29, 1945, in Topeka, she married Ernest N. Miller. He died July 4, 1974. Surviving are four daughters, Anna Marie (Wayne) Helmuth, of Rosebush, Michigan, Orpha Miller, of Mio, Michigan, Freeda (Ernest D.) Yoder, of Goshen, and Mary Ellen (Ernest E.) Miller, of Townsend, Montana; five sons, Freeman (Anna Marie) Miller, of Brookfield, Missouri, Orva (Wilma) Miller, of Shipshewana, Alvin (LeEtta) Miller, of Topeka, Mervin Miller, of Goshen, and Norman (Susan) Miller, of Topeka; 49 grandchildren; and 160 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Samuel Miller; three brothers, Sam, Dan, and John Hochstetler; two sisters, Barbara Beachy and Anna Mae Hochstetler.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Monday, July 29, 2019, and all day Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the family residence, 4255 S. C.R. 500W, Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, also at the family residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop David Hochstetler and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Miller Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.