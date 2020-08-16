Elizabeth Saggars

LIGONIER - Elizabeth E. "Liz" Saggars, age 95, of Ligonier, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Fort Wayne.

She was born on April 17, 1925, the daughter of Harvey F. and Gladys "Pauline" (Fuller) Rensberger. On Sept. 7, 1946, she married Richard C. Saggars; he preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2009.

Elizabeth graduated from Goshen High School and went to work in the office at Western Rubber in Goshen. She then lived and worked with her husband on the family farm for over six decades. They enjoyed raising a variety of livestock, including cattle, chickens, Banty Hens, and many cats. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, eating out and most importantly spending time together as a family, especially during the holidays. She was a loving grandmother and lit up whenever she saw her grandchildren.

Survivors include three children, Janet (Robert) Viars of Carmel, Linda Davis of Fort Wayne and Tom (Ann) Saggars of Angola; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Stacey) Viars of Fishers, Lauren Isaacs of Westfield, Brad (Liz) Davis of Severance, Colorado, Kara Baumann of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Ryan (Colleen) Davis of Denver, Colorado, Andrew Saggars and Nicholas Saggars, both of Angola; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dee Anna (Don) Miller of Goshen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, Richard C. Saggars; and siblings, Patricia, Loyal, Cliff, Frank "June" Jr., Jack, Jim and Virginia.

A funeral service will be held in Elizabeth's honor on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor Jean Ness will officiate. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Eden Cemetery in Topeka.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the West Noble Future Farmers of America, the Alzheimer's Association, or the Noble County 4-H Fund.

Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.