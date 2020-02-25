|
|
AUBURN - Elizabeth "Betty" Saunders, 93, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Elizabeth was born on April 11, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alexis and Anna Slota.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Barbara Saunders, of Auburn, and Bonny Murphy, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Cory Morgan, of Auburn, and Rachel Morgan, of Fort Wayne; and great-grandchildren, Jaylen Morgan, Michael Swallow, Haley Morgan and Harper Riecke.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Clayton Saunders; three brothers, Steve, Michael and Pete; and four sisters, Mary, Julia, Terry and Helen.
A private family service is being held.
The Rev. Dan Bellinger will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 25, 2020