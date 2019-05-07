KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Walker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Walker Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Elizabeth Anne Walker, 60, of Kendallville, passed away at 11:22 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her parents' home in Kendallville. She was born July 20, 1958, in Kendallville, to Thomas E. and Vonetta A. (Green) Trowbridge.

She grew up in Churubusco and graduated in 1976 from Carroll High School in Fort Wayne. She lived in Fort Wayne most of her life until moving to Kendallville in 2016. She was employed at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne and has worked as a qualified medical assistant and medical records keeper for 40 years at various nursing facilities in the Fort Wayne area.

She formerly attend the Wesley Chapel in Churubusco. In 1976, she was named the Turtle Day Queen in Churubusco. In 2005, she received the National Caregiver Award.

She is survived by: two daughters, Janelle Smith and Violet Hanson, both of Kendallville; son, Jason Green of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; parents, Tom and Vonetta Trowbridge of Kendallville; two sisters, Deborah (Robert) Boylan and Lorraine (Bruce) Shanabarger, both of Churubusco; and a brother, Tom Trowbridge Jr. of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Tyler Smith, and a brother, Bret Howard Trowbridge.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St, Kendallville. Graveside burial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Lake View Cemetery, 1061 Riley Road, Kendallville. Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, is in charge of all arrangements.

Preferred memorials may be given to the Elizabeth Walker Funeral Fund, c/o Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN 46567. To send condolences to the family in memory of Liz Walker, please visit owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now