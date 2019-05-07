KENDALLVILLE - Elizabeth Anne Walker, 60, of Kendallville, passed away at 11:22 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her parents' home in Kendallville. She was born July 20, 1958, in Kendallville, to Thomas E. and Vonetta A. (Green) Trowbridge.

She grew up in Churubusco and graduated in 1976 from Carroll High School in Fort Wayne. She lived in Fort Wayne most of her life until moving to Kendallville in 2016. She was employed at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne and has worked as a qualified medical assistant and medical records keeper for 40 years at various nursing facilities in the Fort Wayne area.

She formerly attend the Wesley Chapel in Churubusco. In 1976, she was named the Turtle Day Queen in Churubusco. In 2005, she received the National Caregiver Award.

She is survived by: two daughters, Janelle Smith and Violet Hanson, both of Kendallville; son, Jason Green of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; parents, Tom and Vonetta Trowbridge of Kendallville; two sisters, Deborah (Robert) Boylan and Lorraine (Bruce) Shanabarger, both of Churubusco; and a brother, Tom Trowbridge Jr. of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Tyler Smith, and a brother, Bret Howard Trowbridge.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St, Kendallville. Graveside burial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Lake View Cemetery, 1061 Riley Road, Kendallville. Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, is in charge of all arrangements.

Preferred memorials may be given to the Elizabeth Walker Funeral Fund, c/o Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN 46567. To send condolences to the family in memory of Liz Walker, please visit owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.