Elizabeth Wilkinson
1925 - 2020
FORT WAYNE - Elizabeth "Betty" A. Wilkinson, 95, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Born on July 19, 1925, in South Bend, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Alexander J. and Anna (Nemeth) Salamon; and was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church in Fort Wayne.

She is survived by her sons, Mark (Pat) Wilkinson, of Wolcottville and Gary (Kathleen) Wilkinson, of Columbus; daughter-in-law, Diane Wilkinson, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; grandchildren, Megan, Erika (Michael), Zachary (Lauren), and Katie (Matt); and great-grandchildren, Knox, and Hazel.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Wilkinson; and son, Eric Wilkinson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7215 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.

Entombment will be at Catholic Cemetery at Fort Wayne.

Memorial donations may be given to Noble County Humane Society in Kendallville. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.

For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church
