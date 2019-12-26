|
CLAYPOOL - Ella Mae Ransbottom, 88, of Claypool passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester.
Ella Mae was born on December 22, 1931 in Palestine, Indiana to Hubert and Evelyn (McCall) Shilling. She was united in marriage to Laveral "Bert" Ransbottom on October 23, 1949 in Palestine.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Claypool.
Ella Mae is survived by four children; Cindy Gates, of Warsaw, Roger (Dawn) Ransbottom, of Warsaw, Sally (Rex) Gradeless, of Auburn and Kathy (Gary) Sponseller, of Warsaw. In addition, she was survived by eleven grandchildren; Rhonda (Rene), Steven, Cheyenne (Justin), Karrin, Tyvan (Nicolette), Daren (Rachel), Wendy, Rex II (Molly), Kyle, Amy, Barry; fourteen great- grandchildren, Diego, Jordy, Aleah, Jake, Jenna, Kylie, Colt, Oaklee, Taylor, Kamden, Reagan, Emersyn, Ella and Hailey.
She was preceded in death by husband, Laveral Ransbottom on September 7, 2015.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral chapel with Pastor Dylan Stillman officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw.
In honor of Ella Mae, memorial contributions may be made to Kosciusko Home Care & Hospice, 1515 Provident Dr., Warsaw, IN 46581.
