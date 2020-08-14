1/1
Ella McClellan
Ella McClellan

AUBURN - Ella Katherine (Ford) McClellan, age 96, of Auburn passed away at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Mrs. McClellan was born in Hamilton on June 28, 1924 to Lewis and Anna (Fifer) Ford.

She married John Junior McClellan in Pleasant Lake on June 28, 1942. He preceded her in death April 16, 2015.

Mrs. McClellan was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Auburn. She retired in 1988 after 19 years as a cafeteria worker at the McKinney Harrison School in Auburn.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, David and Jayne McClellan, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law; Katherine and Howard McHale, of Kendallville; five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Krontz, of Butler.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; John Junior McClellan, and three brothers and three sisters.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 South Center Street in Auburn. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service Tuesday morning at the church from 10-11 a.m.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 211 West Ninth Street in Auburn with Pastor Dan Bellinger officiating. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations may be directed to the St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Auburn.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 14, 2020.
