Ellen Emerick Obituary

HUDSON - Ellen S. Emerick, 73, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Sept. 14, 1946, in Auburn, Indiana, to Earl J. and Florence C. (Sylvester) McInturf. They preceded her in death.

On Aug. 10, 1963, she married Jack D. Emerick. He preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2017.

Mrs. Emerick was a homemaker and a member of Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley.

Ellen enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and reading.

Surviving are three sons, Rick (Tina) Emerick, of Angola, Tony (Karen) Emerick, of Vidalia, Georgia, and Jack (Barb) Emerick Jr., of Butler; a daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Squier, of Helmer; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Betty Maloney, of Kimmell, Ruth (Charlie) Martin, of Fort Wayne, and Sharon Emerick, of Auburn.

She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Megan Emerick; four brothers, Ralph McInturf, Dale McInturf, Ward McInturf, and Lee McInturf; and two sisters, Barbara Slayton and Laura Riley.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor Sam Weimer, of Independent Full Gospel Church officiating.

Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery, Hudson.

Calling is Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Preferred memorials are to the , 6500 Technology Center Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 5, 2020
