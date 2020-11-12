1/1
Ellen Hostetler
LAGRANGE - Ellen J. Hostetler, age 93, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away from COVID-19 pneumonia complications on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange, Indiana.

Ellen was born on August 27, 1927, in Wabash County, Indiana. She departed from Earth and entered heaven at 1:57 p.m., to a celebration of family and friends who welcomed her joyfully.

She attended Roann Elementary and graduated from Roann High School in 1945. She earned a B.S. degree from Manchester College in North Manchester, Indiana, in 1949.

Ellen married Devon T. Hostetler on May 26, 1951, at Travis Air Force Base in California. Ellen was deeply committed to Devon through 69½ years.

Their marriage produced eight children, four boys and four girls. There are 23 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren, with one on the way, and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Dyson and Geneva (Niccum) Dyson, of rural Wabash, Indiana. She was one of seven children. Four sisters and her only brother have also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her youngest sister, Mary Miller, of North Manchester, Indiana; Ellen's beloved husband, Devon; and her eight children, Richard "Dick" (Fran) Hostetler, of Churubusco, Indiana, Sue (James) McAlpin, of Livingston, Tennessee, Paula (Jeffrey) Herron, of Edmond, Oklahoma, Philip (Dianne) Hostetler, of LaGrange, Indiana, Patricia (James) Fry, of LaGrange, Indiana, Craig (Carole) Hostetler, of Florissant, Missouri, Terry Hostetler, of St. Anthony, Idaho, and Cheri (Ron) Todd, of Rigby, Idaho, also survive her.

Ellen began her teaching career at Brighton School in LaGrange, County from 1949 through 1953. Over the next 20 years she taught at Topeka and Wolcottville schools. She enjoyed her students and they loved her. In retirement she was creative and industrious as she loved making crafts, gardening and enjoying her family. Ellen had been a member of LaGrange Church of Christ since 1956.

A visitation will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at LaGrange Church of Christ, 407 S. Townline Road, LaGrange, Indiana.

Private family burial will take place at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana, Indiana.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times while at the visitation and services.

Memorials may be made to LaGrange Church of Christ, 407 S. Townline Road, LaGrange, IN 46761.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 12, 2020.
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
LaGrange Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
