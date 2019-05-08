KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Sattison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Sattison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ellen Sattison Obituary

FREMONT - Ellen Lorraine Sattison, 54, of Fremont, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

Ellen was born Nov. 30, 1964, in Angola, to Clyde and Marjorie (Rigelman) Sattison.

She graduated from Fremont High School and attended Purdue University.

Ellen was a member of the Montgomery United Brethren Church. She served as volleyball coach for many years at the Fremont Middle School. Ellen enjoyed sports, family and entertaining her many nieces and nephews.

She worked for many years for the Fremont Community Schools as bookkeeper. Ellen also recently worked at Meijer in Angola, and formerly worked for Handy & Harman (Dana) in Angola.

Survivors include her parents, Clyde and Marjorie Sattison of Fremont; a sister, Tammy (Kim) Quick of Fremont; brothers, Harold (Dee) Sattison of Coatsville,  Jay (Leona) Sattison of Fremont, and Matt (Chanielle) Sattison of Brownsburg; several aunts and uncles, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.

Funeral services will be at 12 noon Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, 200 Toledo St., Fremont, with the Rev. Jon Bruney officiating.

Burial will follow at Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont.

Memorial donations in her memory are to the Fremont Middle School Athletic Department, P.O. Box 770, Fremont, IN 46737.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beams Funeral Home
Download Now