FREMONT - Ellen Lorraine Sattison, 54, of Fremont, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

Ellen was born Nov. 30, 1964, in Angola, to Clyde and Marjorie (Rigelman) Sattison.

She graduated from Fremont High School and attended Purdue University.

Ellen was a member of the Montgomery United Brethren Church. She served as volleyball coach for many years at the Fremont Middle School. Ellen enjoyed sports, family and entertaining her many nieces and nephews.

She worked for many years for the Fremont Community Schools as bookkeeper. Ellen also recently worked at Meijer in Angola, and formerly worked for Handy & Harman (Dana) in Angola.

Survivors include her parents, Clyde and Marjorie Sattison of Fremont; a sister, Tammy (Kim) Quick of Fremont; brothers, Harold (Dee) Sattison of Coatsville, Jay (Leona) Sattison of Fremont, and Matt (Chanielle) Sattison of Brownsburg; several aunts and uncles, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.

Funeral services will be at 12 noon Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, 200 Toledo St., Fremont, with the Rev. Jon Bruney officiating.

Burial will follow at Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont.

Memorial donations in her memory are to the Fremont Middle School Athletic Department, P.O. Box 770, Fremont, IN 46737.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.