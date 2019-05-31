KENDALLVILLE - Elliott Vanderpool Jr., 57, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at home.

Jr. was born in McDowell, Kentucky, on Sept. 13, 1961, to Elliot and Barbara (Shepherd) Vanderpool.

He attended East Noble High School and he loved music and playing musical instruments. Jr. played in several bands over the years including Bad Habits, Roughshod, and Singletree. He enjoyed going to car shows, riding his Harley and hanging out with his family and friends.

His survivors include his son, Staff Sgt. Andrew Joseph "AJ" and Jessica Vanderpool, of Shelbyville, Tennessee, currently serving in the United States Air Force in South Korea; grandson, Neyland Ray Vanderpool; sister, Sharon and Jimmy Sparkman, of Kendallville; brother, Larry and Serena Vanderpool, of Garrett; sisters, Marsha and Scott Clements, of Kendallville, Trish and Gary Furlow, of Sylvan Lake, Rome City, and Diane and Mike Gray, of LaGrange; 48 nieces and nephews; 42 great-nieces and great-nephews; and five great-great nieces and great-great-nephews and many close friends.

Jr. was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Mike Vanderpool.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with an hour of calling prior to the service. Pastor Jerry Burghduff will officiate the funeral service.

Burial will follow at Corunna Cemetery.

Casketbearers will be Jimmy Sparkman, Chad Sparkman, Scotty Clements, Trevor Furlow, Justin Abdool, Cory Gray, Joseph Vanderpool, and Michael Vanderpool.