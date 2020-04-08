KPCNews Obituaries
|
Eloise Dove


1925 - 2020
Eloise Dove Obituary

AUBURN - Eloise Dove, 95, of Auburn, Indiana, died of natural causes on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at The Cedars, in Leo.

Eloise was born on Jan. 3, 1925, in Auburn.

She was a 1942 graduate of Auburn High School and had worked in the office at Warner Gear for 23 years, retiring in 1987, and had also worked alongside her husband, Donald, on the family farm.

Eloise was a member of Auburn Presbyterian Church and had taught Sunday school for many years.

She enjoyed gardening, bowling, and traveling the country.

Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Kathy Dove, of Auburn, Larry and Ellen Dove, of Van Wert, Ohio, and Loren and Millie Dove, of Fort Wayne; a daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Rick Brown, of Punta Gorda, Florida; brother, Max Dilgard, of Arizona; sister-in-law, Betty Willett, of Auburn; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald D. Dove; parents, Wilbur and Ruth (Foote) Dilgard; daughter, Donna Meschberger; and a brother, Robert Dilgard.

A private family funeral service will be held.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to Auburn Presbyterian Church.

Pinnington Funeral Home, Auburn, has been entrusted with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 8, 2020
