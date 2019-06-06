KENDALLVILLE - Elouise McCormick, 85, died Tuesday June 4, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital.

Mrs. McCormick was the daughter of the late Cecil (Murphy) and Charles "Red" Hall, born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on May 3, 1934.

On June 21, 1951, she married James William McCormick in Angola, Indiana.

Elouise spent more than 40 years babysitting many, many children in Kendallville.

She was a member of Trinity Church United Methodist, American Legion and VFW Auxiliary.

She was also involved in many other clubs including, "The Crafty 16" craft club, Red Hat Society and an assistant Girl Scout leader. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, playing bingo, painting, sewing, ceramics and crocheting, but most of all, spending time with her family.

Survivors include her son, Jim and Penny (Frick) McCormick, of Kendallville; daughter, Brenda Bish and Gene Terry, of Stroh; son, Bennie McCormick and Sarah Reynolds, of Garrett; five grandchildren, Jen Dingman, Jenny and Jim Bower, Amanda McCormick, Crystal Rodman and Austin McCormick; six great-grandchildren, Nick Terry, Kim Vanderpool, Sydney Bower, Andrew McCormick, Hailey Bower, and Abigail McLeod; sister-in-law, Jeannette Kurtz, of Kendallville; and cousin, Penny Adams, of Kendallville.

Elouise was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Jim Murphy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.