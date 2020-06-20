Elva Miller
1942 - 2020
Elva Jay Miller, age 78, of Ligonier, Indiana, died at 10:41 p.m., on June 18, 2020, at Goshen Hospital.

He was born on May 21, 1942, to Eli and Anna (Fry) Miller.

On June 22, 1994, in Elkhart, Indiana, he married Martha Otto and she survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Esther Anna (Floyd) Eash, of Ligonier, Erma Jean (Harley) Troyer, of LaGrange, and Mary Edna (Leroy) Eash, of Ligonier; a son, Maynard (Jainee) Miller, of New Paris; a daughter-in-law, LaVerda Miller, of Ligonier; 26 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ida (Daniel) Yoder, of Topeka, and Joann Bontrager, of LaGrange; brothers, Howard (Etta) Miller, of Ligonier, and Floyd (Clara) Miller, of Ligonier; and brothers-in-law, Olen Hochstetler, of Kokomo, and Harvey (Lydia Ann) Fry, of Ligonier.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elsie J. (Weaver) Miller; his parents; a son, Merle Miller; and two sisters, Mary Pauline Fry and Loretta Hochstetler; a brother-in-law, Daniel Bontrager; a sister-in-law, Esther Miller; and a great-granddaughter, Kari Glick.

Elva was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, and all day Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Leroy Eash residence 11555 N. C.R. 500W, Ligonier, IN 46767.

A funeral service will begin at the Leroy Eash residence at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Bishop Amos Bontrager and the home ministers will officiate.

Burial will follow at Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
02:00 PM
Leroy Eash residence
JUN
21
Visitation
Leroy Eash residence
JUN
22
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Leroy Eash residence
Funeral services provided by
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
