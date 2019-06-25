KPCNews Obituaries
|
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
the family's residence
655 S. C.R. 1075W
Middlebury, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Stephen Yoder residence
0805 S. C.R. 1075W
Middlebury, IN
View Map
MIDDLEBURY - Elva Lydia Yoder, 93, of Middlebury, died at 1:10 a.m., on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on July 20, 1925, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Andrew S. "Sam Andy" and Lydia (Beachy) Miller.

On Nov. 23, 1943, in LaGrange County, she married Andrew E. Yoder. He died June 26, 1992.

Surviving are seven sons, Gerald (Wilma) Yoder, of Topeka, Martin (Lizzie Ann) Yoder, of LaGrange, Eugene (Dorothy) Yoder, of Topeka, John (Ruth) Yoder, of White Pigeon, Michigan, Larry (Martha) Yoder, of Middlebury, David Yoder, of Topeka, and Glen (Marietta) Yoder, of Shipshewana; five daughters, Esther (Sam) Borkholder, of Middlebury, Edith (Cornelius) Fehr, of Sturgis, Michigan, Linda (Calvin) Hochstetler, of White Pigeon, Michigan, Mary (Daniel) Yoder, of Middlebury, and Barbara (Jonathan) King, of Middlebury; daughter-in-law, Clara Yoder, of Shipshewana; 96 grandchildren, 277 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren, 13 stepgrandchildren, and 32 stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Merle Yoder; son-in-law, Marion Yoder; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild; three brothers, Samuel, Noah and Andy Miller; and seven sisters, Katie Miller, Mary Fry, Polly Slabach, Melinda Yoder, Susie Eash, Sadie Hochstetler, and Esther Lambright.

Elva was a homemaker and a member of Old Oder Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 3 p.m., on Monday, June 24, 2019, and all day Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the family's residence, 655 S. C.R. 1075W, Middlebury.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Stephen Yoder residence, 0805 S. C.R. 1075W, Middlebury.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Mervin Schrock and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Bontrager Cemetery, Middlebury.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on June 25, 2019
