WATERLOO - Emery "Noel" Camp, 85, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home in Waterloo, Indiana.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1935, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Emery and Dorthea (Wiles) Camp.

Noel was a life-time resident of Waterloo.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Germany between the Korean War and Vietnam War.

Noel worked for the New York Central Railroad for 12 years, and then worked for Hamilton Hunter as a painter for 38 years, retiring in 2003.

He loved to fish and hunt.

Surviving are his wife, Hildanna (Nelson) Camp, of Waterloo; four daughters, Velda Brown, Waneta Day, Sherry Pagliuco and Merry Creager; two sons, Larry Bowers and Gerry Yontz; a brother, Tom Camp; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Camp; sisters, Lois, Barbara, Charlotte and Rachel; two sons, Terry Yontz and Steven Bowers; and a granddaughter, Antoinette Pagliuco;

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.

A graveside service will take place at 1:15 p.m., on Monday at Waterloo Cemetery, 538 N. Center St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Richard Pickard officiating.

Military funeral honors will be conducted by the United States Army and Orland American Legion.

Per the governor's mandate, masks and social distancing are required. There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors need to be prepared to wait outdoors.

Memorials may be directed to the Division of Fish & Wildlife, 402 W. Washington St., Room W273, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.