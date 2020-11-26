1/1
Emery Camp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WATERLOO - Emery "Noel" Camp, 85, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home in Waterloo, Indiana.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1935, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Emery and Dorthea (Wiles) Camp.

Noel was a life-time resident of Waterloo.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Germany between the Korean War and Vietnam War.

Noel worked for the New York Central Railroad for 12 years, and then worked for Hamilton Hunter as a painter for 38 years, retiring in 2003.

He loved to fish and hunt.

Surviving are his wife, Hildanna (Nelson) Camp, of Waterloo; four daughters, Velda Brown, Waneta Day, Sherry Pagliuco and Merry Creager; two sons, Larry Bowers and Gerry Yontz; a brother, Tom Camp; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Camp; sisters, Lois, Barbara, Charlotte and Rachel; two sons, Terry Yontz and Steven Bowers; and a granddaughter, Antoinette Pagliuco;

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.

A graveside service will take place at 1:15 p.m., on Monday at Waterloo Cemetery, 538 N. Center St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Richard Pickard officiating.

Military funeral honors will be conducted by the United States Army and Orland American Legion.

Per the governor's mandate, masks and social distancing are required. There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors need to be prepared to wait outdoors.

Memorials may be directed to the Division of Fish & Wildlife, 402 W. Washington St., Room W273, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved