ANGOLA - Emily Gail Goranson, 67, of Franklin, Indiana, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Compass Park - Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin, Indiana, from complications of cancer.
She was born on Dec. 14, 1951, the daughter of Dean and Betty (Lambert) Goranson, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Emily lived in the Angola, Indiana, area for most of her life and worked in a number of areas, including more than 30 years of service at the Hendry Park Elementary School kitchen, retiring at the age of 65.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was active in the Angola and Ashley chapters. Emily was an active member in her church, Chapel of the Lakes Presbyterian Church in Angola, Indiana. She had a love for church music, choir, playing piano, playing cards, and she loved animals of all types. She had a particular love of anything bear-related.
She spent many summers with relatives in Nebraska, and enjoyed going to the county fair, where she entered her award-winning tea rings, among other things.
Emily is survived by her mother, Betty Goranson, of Franklin, Indiana; a brother, Rodger Goranson, of Fort Wayne; an aunt; and many doting cousins and friends from around the country.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Goranson; her grandparents; and special friends, Ed and Linda Haas.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Emily's life on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road, Angola, IN 46703.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be given in memory of Emily to Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online through the website www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.