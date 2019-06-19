Emily Ann Tomaras, 74, of LaGrange, died June 9, 2019 at Life Care Center of LaGrange.

Ms. Tomaras was born on April 19, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri to James Wallace and Verda (Carmean) Billman.

Living most of her lifetime in the area, she owned and operated the former Rain Barrel Beauty Salon in LaGrange. Ms. Tomaras was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Kendallville. Emily loved to sing and had a beautiful voice.

Surviving are her children, Kayla Napier of Kentucky, Kyle Rowlison of Angola, Troy Rowlison of Angola and Sonya Willis of Columbia, Missouri; nine grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Harry Haight of Alto, Michigan; a brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Gloria Billman of LaGrange; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Emily in death are her parents; her husbands, Paul A. Tomaras and Bill Rowlison; a grandson, Levi Rowlison; and a sister, Mae Caroline Billman.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

Memorials may be made to the family for the continued care of her grandson, Noah.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com