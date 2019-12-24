|
MONTPELIER, Ohio - Emma E. "Betty" Coolman, 100, passed away at 6:04 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier, where she had been a resident.
Betty had worked at Dana Weatherhead for more than 20 years, and also owned Coolman's Cake Boutique and also catered.
She loved painting, fishing, reading her Bible and spending time with family.
Emma E. "Betty" Keyes was born on Jan. 16, 1919, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of Wade and Mertle (Davis) Keyes.
She married Roy Duane Coolman on March 2, 1953, and he preceded her in death on June 28, 2017.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Nona (Alan) Guise, of Angola, Indiana, Jacqueline Rosine, of Sausalito, California, and Brenda (Joe) Runyon, of Escondido, California; her son, Vaughn (Elaine) Coolman, of Fremont, Indiana; 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Keith Coolman; sister, Marie Smart; and brothers, Jess, John and Chuck Hettinger.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from noon to 1 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., with Kyle Hugg officiating.
Interment will follow at Billingstown Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to an organization of the donor's choice.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.