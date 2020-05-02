|
BUTLER - Emma H. Trenary, 94, of Butler, Indiana, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Emma was born on April 19, 1926, in Kendallville, Indiana.
She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, DeWayne and Cheryl Trenary, of Butler, Jerry and Treasa Trenary, of Butler, and Clyde and Brenda Trenary, of Butler; a daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Dennis Armstrong, of Coldwater, Michigan; a brother and sister-in-law, Eugene "Duke" and Pat Williams, of Waterloo; son-in-law, Louis McCool, of Hamilton; 10 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Forest Trenary; daughter, Diana McCool; parents, Merritt and Hilda Williams; two brothers; and one sister.
A private family funeral service will be held.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Saint Joe.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkview DeKalb Hospice.
