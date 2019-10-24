|
ANGOLA - Emma Lindsey Yager was born sleeping on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
She was the spitting image of her big brother, weighing 7 pounds 11 ½ ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. She was perfect and beautiful in every way.
Emma is survived by her parents, Charles and Caitlin (Hook) Yager, of Montgomery, Michigan; and a big brother, Lucas; grandparents, Chad and Linda Hook, of Montgomery, Michigan, and Todd and Betty Yager, of Coldwater, Michigan; great-grandparents, Dennis and Joyce Hook and Terry and Mary Hand, both of Montgomery, Michigan, and Darrel and Mary Smith, of Quincy, Michigan; aunts and uncles, Thomas Hook and Mallorie Bassage, Christina Yager and Nick Blanton, and Josh Lamb; as well as several cousins.
She was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Richard and June Yager; and her special guardian angel, Lindsey Rockwell, who she was named after.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, with a rosary service to follow at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at St. Paul Chapel, Clear Lake, Fremont, Indiana.
Father Robert Showers will officiate the Mass.
Burial will follow the Mass at Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be sent to the family or Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, OB Department.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.