Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sparta Cemetery
Kimmell., IN
View Map

Emmet Bachellor


1932 - 2020
Emmet Bachellor Obituary

ALBION - Emmet Eugene Bachellor, age 87, Albion, passed away at 8:34 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Goshen Health Hospital, Goshen.

Born on November 6, 1932 in Paulding, OH, he was the son of Merle and Nellie (Baldwin) Bachellor.

Emmet graduated from Payne High School, Payne, Ohio with the Class of 1951 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On June 28, 1968, he married Catherine Elizabeth Tindall in Fort Wayne.

He was a wire mill operator at General Electric for over 30 years. Emmet volunteered for the Noble Township Fire Department for many years. He also enjoyed woodworking and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine Bachellor, Albion; children, Sandra (Dennis) King, Albion, Cynthia (Nathan Myers) Queiroga, Albion, Diana (David Caley) Burnworth, Huntington, Brenda (Steve) Wall, Corunna, Steve (Arlinda) Barclay,Flippin, Arkansas, Kevin (Gail) Barclay, Churubusco, and Keith (Deb) Barclay, Kimmell. He also is survived by 24 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Neil Koher, and great-grandson Logan Peterson.

A gathering of family and friends will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Funeral services for Emmet will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, with Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus officiating.

Burial will follow in Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Wolf Lake VFW Post #4717.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 8, 2020
