KENDALLVILLE - Emmojene Coburn, age 90, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.Mrs. Coburn was born in Lackey, Kentucky, on Feb. 15, 1930, to Clint and Ellen (Conley) Goodman.She married Clester "Cush" Coburn on Dec. 18, 1950, in Rock Fork, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 2012.She was employed with No-Sag for 12 years and was a homemaker.Survivors include her son, Herbert and Charlotte Coburn, of Wolcottville; daughter, Janet and Randy Davis. of Kendallville; stepdaughter, Stacy and Ed Stump, of Kimmell; three grandchildren, Travis and Taryn Davis, of Howe, Misty Coburn, of Fort Wayne, and Mandi Everidge, of Ligonier; three step-grandchildren, Sheryl Hawkins, Ethan Henry and Thomas Henry; seven great-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold Goodman, of Houston, Texas, Bill Goodman, of Howe, Claude Goodman, of Wolcottville, and James "Bud" Goodman, of Rome City; and sister, Elizabeth Goodman, of Kendallville.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Elmer Ray Goodman and David Larry Goodman; and sisters, Ella Mitchell and Audrey Wallen.Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with a funeral service following at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.Burial will take place at Orange Cemetery.Casket bearers will be Randy Davis, Travis Davis, Austin Everidge, Dustin Everidge, Bud Goodman, and Harold Goodman.Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.



