FREMONT - Eric Paul Corcimiglia, 27, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from injuries in a traffic accident.

Eric was born on Jan. 16, 1992, in Rochester, New York, to Ricky and Angela (Docteur) Corcimiglia.

He graduated from Fremont High School in 2010, and attended Ball State University. He had planned to pursue a union electrical career with the UAW this coming August.

Eric had recently moved back to Fremont, and was currently working for NAPA Auto Parts in Coldwater, Michigan. He previously had been working on the Atlantic Ocean raising salmon for Cooke Aquaculture in East Point, Maine, and had been living in Perry, Maine.

His hobbies included hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed writing music.

Survivors include his parents, Ricky and Angela Corcimiglia, of Fremont; brothers, Bradley Corcimiglia, of Fremont, and Ricky Corcimiglia, of LeRoy New York; and maternal grandparents, Paul and Bonnie Docteur, of Cape Vincent, New York.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Sam and Arlene Corcimiglia.

Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be directed in care of the family for a memorial to be decided at a later time.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on June 6, 2019
