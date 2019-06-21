ANGOLA - Eric Lee Piazza, of Angola fell asleep in the Lord Jesus on June 18, 2019, at his home in Angola.

Eric was born on May, 19, 1968, in Tecumseh, Nebraska, to the Rev. Charles T. and Joan M. (March) Piazza. They are deceased.

He graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor of arts degree in music education.

He began his teaching career at Vevay, Indiana. After one year, he moved to Angola to begin teaching at Prairie Heights Junior and Senior High School from 1992-2014. From 2014-2019, he was a substitute teacher in the Angola school system and taught elementary students.

Eric was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, where he participated in the church choir and many other activities until he suffered from a stroke in the summer of 2018.

His love of music and teaching were evident to all who knew him. His faith in Jesus Christ was shown in his gentleness and kindness to friends and strangers alike.

Eric is survived by his six brothers, Adrian and Corinne Piazza, of Noblesville; Brian and Annika Piazza, of Plymouth; Charles "Chuck" Piazza, of Noblesville; Douglas and Karen Piazza, of Elkhart; Frederic "Fred" Piazza, of Littleton, Colorado; and Gary Piazza, also of Littleton, Colorado.

He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Magdalena, Mary, Ben, Annalise, Nicholas, Megan, Henry, Courtney, Tyler and Trevor.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, from 10 to noon, at St. John Lutheran Church, 301 S. Oak St., Kendallville, Indiana.

A service of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at noon with the Rev. Philip Rigdon officiating the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church of Angola.

Share a favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.