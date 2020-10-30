ORLAND - Erich D. Albright, age 67, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1953 in LaGrange, Indiana to Donald Dale and Wava Lucille (Miller) Albright.

Erich graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1971.

He married Sherry Lynn Mendenhall on Nov. 29, 1975 in Flint, Indiana. On Nov. 29 of 2020 he would have been happily married to his wife of 45 years.

Erich was a carpenter who had his own business, Fly by Nite Construction, and worked for Midwest Correct Craft in Orland for many years.

If you knew Erich, he was probably cracking a joke or trying to make you his next daughter-in-law. When mobile, he could be found out at the Pleasant Lake ball diamond playing left field but certainly was willing to play any position. On a nice day any time of the year, he could be found cruising around the lake with his dad, children, and friends fishing. He was a magnificent pecan roll maker and an even better father, husband, friend, and son. Even through his battle of Multiple Sclerosis for the past 28 years, he was an encouragement to everyone he met. He was beloved by every nurse who met him, every Schwann's man who fed him, and every caregiver that came into his path. He touched lives in a way that he will always be remembered and loved.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Albright of Orland; children, Matt Albright of Orland, John (Lauren) Albright of Palatine, Illinois and Sarah (Nick) Ely of Phoenix, Arizona; his parents, Donald and Wava Albright of Orland; a brother, Randy (Bonnie) Albright of Angola and sisters, Sandy Berryhill of Arkansas, and Dawn (John) Luttman of Orland.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland. Ralph Kugler and Pastor Nate Drown will officiate the service.

We will be following the CDC requirements for facial masks and social distancing.

Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Joyce Public Library, 9490 State Road 120, Orland, Indiana 46776 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891 .

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana 260-495-2915