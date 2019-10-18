KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
(317) 467-4918
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erin Burlew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erin Burlew


1991 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erin Burlew Obituary

GREENFIELD - Erin Edward Burlew, 28, of Greenfield, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

He was born in Angola, Indiana, on Aug. 5, 1991.

He graduated from Angola High School in 2010, and received his associates degree in criminal justice and homeland security in 2013, from Vincennes University.

He served in the U.S. Army from 2015-2019.

Erin married Karli (Hughes) on April 18, 2015, in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

After serving as a hardworking soldier, Erin became an apprentice at Grunau for the Sprinkler Fitters Local #669.

Erin was a member of Sons of the American Legion #31 in Angola, Sigma Pi at Vincennes University, and the VFW.

Family was everything. Erin was an amazing husband, daddy, son, and brother. Erin was a friend to everyone and loved listening to music. He was a proud supporter, donor, and coach to the Special Olympics.

Erin is survived by his wife, Karli Burlew, of Greenfield; three daughters, Millie Elaine Burlew, Reagan Eleanor Burlew, and Audrey Eloise Burlew, all of Greenfield; parents, Penny and Terry Burlew, of Angola; sister, Nicole Pauline Schieber, of Angola; biological father, Todd Schieber, of Angola; brother, Sam Boring, of Tennessee; grandparents, Larry and Ilene Eicher, of West Unity, Ohio; grandmother, Donna Burlew, of Edon, Ohio; in-laws, Kami and Sonny Hughes, of Indianapolis; nieces and nephews, Leobardo, Kinzli, Annalise, Bubs, and RaeLynn; several aunts, uncles, great-aunts, and great-uncles; and sisters-in-law, Jasmine (Eduardo) Gabino, of Indianapolis and Ciera (Lewis Jr.) Thompson, of Greenfield.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Burlew; and grandparents, Wendal and Donna Schieber.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. U.S. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the mortuary. The Rev. Sandy McCloskey will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by made online at https://www.facebook.com/donate/508678756350233/?fundraiser_source=external_url or to Erlewein Mortuary, 1484 W. U.S. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. Envelopes will be available at the mortuary.

Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now